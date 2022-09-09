St. Croix’s Peter Stanton had his second straight top-10 finish during a weather-shortened day of racing Thursday, but still dropped a spot in the standings at the 2022 Sunfish World Champiohship regatta in Italy.
Stanton finished ninth in Thursday’s lone race after coming in fifth in the previous day’s final race, which left him sitting eighth in points.
But after six races – and having the worst finish dropped from the individual points – Stanton is now ninth with 70 points, just five points back of eighth-place Tijn van der Gulik of Curacao (65 points) and one ahead of 10th-place Mari Teixidor of Puerto Rico (71 points).
Peru’s Jean Paul De Trazegnies continues to lead the Sunfish Worlds standings, winning Thursday’s race to keep an eight-point margin over fellow Peruvian Catrerina Romero (13-21).
Rounding out the top five were Guatemala’s Juan Maegli and David Hernandez with 35 and 43 points, respectively; and Peru’s Renzo Sanguineti with 57 points.
Stanton is one of five sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands competing in the 2022 Sunfish Worlds, being held in the Circolo Vela Torbole in Torbole sul Garda, Italy.
Other entries from the USVI are:
X St. Croix’s Scott Stanton finished 51st in Thursday’s race, and dropped six spots in the standings (from 23rd to 29th) with 149 points.
X St. Croix’s Beech Higby III finished 67th, and dropped from 59th to 64th in the standings with 260 points.
X St. Croix’s David Walworth finished 69th, and dropped from 60th to 67th in the standings with 277 points.
X St. Croix’s Meg Deegan finished 85th, but actually climbed one place – from 93rd to 92nd – in the standings with 426 points.