St. Croix’s Peter Stanton had a bad finish in Saturday’s final race to drop to ninth in the final standings at the 2022 Sunfish World Championships regatta in Italy.
Stanton, riding a four-race streak of top-10 finishes entering Saturday’s races, posted finishes of 11th and 31st.
The final race finish was his worst in 10 races, and while dropped from the final standings, still moved Stanton from sixth to ninth in the standings with 122 points.
Peru’s Jean Paul De Travegnies had back-to-back fifth places Saturday to clinch the overall title with 26 points, behind Guatemala’s David Hernandez (58 points) and Juan Maegli (66 points).
Rounding out the top five were Peru’s Caterina Romero (77 points), the top female sailor who was second for most of the regatta until finishing 13th and 18th on the final day; and Aruba’s Just an Aanholt (82 points).
Stanton was one of five sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands competing in the 2022 Sunfish Worlds, being held in the Circolo Vela Torbole in Torbole sul Garda, Italy.
Other finishers from the USVI were:
X St. Croix’s Scott Stanton climbed three spots in the standings, finishing 26th overall with 268 points after posting finishes of 31st and 11th.
X Beech Higby III made a big jump, from 67th to 58th, in the standings with 464 points after finishes of 25th (his best) and 36th.
X St. Croix’s David Walworth also made a big jump, from 65th to 60th, in the standings with 492 points after finishes of 53rd and 51st.
X St. Croix’s Meg Deegan closed out 93rd in the standings with 794 points after finishes of 90th and 95th.