St. Croix’s Peter Stanton was among the top 10 sailors Wednesday after two days of competition at the 2022 Sunfish World Championships in Italy.
Stanton was eighth in the preliminary standings with 91 points – just two ahead of Ecuador teen Stefano de la Torre – after two days of racing in the Circolo Vela Torbole in Torbole sul Garda, Italy.
In five races, Stanton’s best finish came in Wednesday’s final race, where he finished fifth. In his previous four starts, Stanton had finishes of 21st, 15th and 30th on Tuesday, and 20th on Wednesday.
Peru’s Jean Paul De Trazegnies led the Sunfish Worlds through two days with 22 points, nine points ahead of fellow Peruvian Caterina Romero, the top female sailor with 31 points.
Rounding out the top five are Guatemala’s Juan Maegli and David Hernandez with 39 and 58 points, respectively, and Aruba’s Just van Aanholt with 67 points.
Stanton is one of five sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands competing in the 2022 Sunfish Worlds, which concludes Saturday.
Other USVI sailors – all from the St. Croix Yacht Club – are:
X St. Croix’s Scott Stanton is 23rd in the standings with 149 points. In five races, his best finish was 17th in the first race.
X St. Croix’s Beech Higby III is 59th in the standings with 279 points. His best finish in five races was 27th in the third race.
X St. Croix’s David Walworth is 60th in the standings with 280 points. His best finish in five starts is 36th in the fifth race.
X St. Croix’s Meg Deegan is 93rd in the standings with 434 points. Her best finish in five races is a pair of 84th places in the first and second races.