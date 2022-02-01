Peter Stanton and Stan Joines both skippered winning entries Sunday in the annual Christiansted Yacht Race, hosted by the St. Croix Yacht Club.
Stanton and his crew, sailing “Rhode Hog,” won the Rhodes 19 class title with three points, one point ahead of Morgan Dale and his family – wife Megan Dale and sons Mathieu and Max – on “Rhode Runner” (four points). Meg Deegan was third on “Yellow Bird” (six points), followed by Scott McChain on “Ava” (seven points).
Joines won the keelboat class title aboard “Paladine” with three points, one point ahead of Tom Angier aboard “Comfortably Numb” (four points) and two up on Crag Hassey on “Cheekey Monkey” (five points). G.B. and Sarah Bucknell, aboard “Djarrka,” were fourth with eight points, followed by Dave Sommer on “Island Time” (10 points) and Nick Nicolle on “Rise & Shine” (12 points).
The Christiansted Race began at the St. Croix Yacht Club’s dock, with the competitors sailing west to the Christiansted wharf, a distance of approximately. After the competitors had lunch, they raced back east from Christiansted Harbor to the Yacht Club dock in Teague Bay.