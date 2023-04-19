2023 St. Croix International Regatta

Chris Stanton’s Alerion 28 “Margaret,” left, leads Doug DeRea’s J-24 “Crucian Confusion” during Saturday’s race in the 30th St. Croix International Regatta.

 Photo by STEPHEN LEEK

The Stanton family brought home a lot of hardware from the 30th St. Croix International Regatta, with family members winning three class titles as well as the overall title in this weekend’s regatta.

Scott Stanton topped the IC-24 class with a perfect 7-for-7 weekend in the waters off St. Croix, as well as claiming the “Captain Nick’s Perpetual Award” for the top overall corrected time in a combined IC-24 and Caribbean Sailing Association Non-Spinnaker class.