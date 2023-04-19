The Stanton family brought home a lot of hardware from the 30th St. Croix International Regatta, with family members winning three class titles as well as the overall title in this weekend’s regatta.
Scott Stanton topped the IC-24 class with a perfect 7-for-7 weekend in the waters off St. Croix, as well as claiming the “Captain Nick’s Perpetual Award” for the top overall corrected time in a combined IC-24 and Caribbean Sailing Association Non-Spinnaker class.
Stanton not only earned the Captain Nick’s trophy — named for the late Nick Castruccio, one of the founders of the regatta — but his weight in rum as well.
Two other Stanton family members also won class titles — Peter Stanton in the Rhodes 19 class, and Chris Stanton in the CSA Non-Spinnaker class. Joe San Martin won in the Multihull class, and Atlas Kaough won the Optimist fleet title.
More on this weekend’s races:
• With his perfect weekend aboard “Big Island,” Scott Stanton won the IC-24 class with seven points, beating out William McConnell on “One Love” (14 points).
• Peter Stanton won the Rhodes 19 class on “Rhode Runner” by winning five out of seven races, and finishing with 10 points. Beech Higby III, aboard “Ava,” and Seamus and John Hourihan on “Rhodent,” tied with 16 points each, with Higby taking second in a tiebreaker.
• Chris Stanton won the CSA Non-Spinnaker class on his Alerion 28 “Margaret” by winning three out of seven races outright, and tying with Doug DeRea on his J-24 “Crucian Confusion” in a fourth. Stanton finished with 12.5 points, with Fernando Montilla on his Tartan 10 “Timon II” second with 18 points and DeRea third with 21.5 points.
• Kaough won the Optimist Championship fleet title with 19 points, with Bjorn Stutzman second with 27 points and Bailey Meluskey third with 31 points.