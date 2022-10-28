Weather and field conditions forced organizers to cancel Thursday’s opening day of games in the Dana Richardson Halloween Jamboree 9-on-9 varsity flag football tournament on St. Thomas.
Eight high school teams from all three islands are taking part in the tournament, sponsored by the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department and the V.I. Education Department.
Weather permitting, the tournament will have games today and Saturday at the Joseph Aubain Ball Park in Frenchdown. The games scheduled for Thursday will not be played.
Taking part in the tournament are St. Croix’s Educational Complex High School, St. John’s Gifft Hill School and St. Thomas’ Charlotte Amalie High School and All Saints Cathedral School in Group A; and St. Croix’s Central High School and Good Hope Country Day School, and St. Thomas’ Ivanna Eudora Kean High School and Antilles School in Group B.
In today’s games, Educational Complex High plays All Saints Cathedral at 3:30 p.m., Good Hope Country Day faces Antilles School at 4:30 p.m., Ivanna Eudora Kean High takes on Central High at 5:30 p.m., and Gifft Hill School faces Charlotte Amalie High at 6:30 p.m.
In Saturday’s last group play games, Gifft Hill School takes on All Saints Cathedral at 10 a.m., Central High plays Good Hope Country Day at 11 a.m., Charlotte Amalie High faces Educational Complex High at 12 p.m., and Ivanna Eudora Kean High plays Antilles School at 1 p.m.
Following an “old timers game” at 2:30 p.m., the semifinals will have Group A’s second-place team facing Group B’s first-place team at 4 p.m., and Group B’s second-place team playing Group A’s first-place team at 5 p.m. The championship game will be at 6:30 p.m.