The start of the 29th annual International Optimist Regatta and its associated events are just two weeks away.
The International Optimist Regatta will be held June 17-19, preceded by the Maritime Clinic on June 13-15 and the Team Race on June 16.
The Caribbean Sailing Association-sanctioned regatta will be broken down into Advanced Red (ages 13-15), Blue (ages 11-12) and White (ages 10-under) fleets, and Beginner Green fleet.
Trophies will be awarded to the top five finishers in the Red, Blue and White fleets, and participation awards for all Green fleet entries. Trophies will also be presented to the top three finishers overall, and the top female finisher.
Additional awards include the Peter Ives’ Perpetual Trophy, which goes to the regatta's superb sailor/individual, and the Chuck Fuller Sportsmanship Perpetual Trophy. A new award -- the Founders Trophy -- will go to the highest-finishing female sailor in the International Opti Regatta.
For more information, call 408-314-7119, email internationaloptiregatta@gmail.com, or visit www.regattanetwork.com/event/23549 for the Notice of Regatta, registration form and other information.