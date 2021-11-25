Stefanie Taylor, a shy 17-year-old girl from Spanish Town, Jamaica, launched her international cricket career 13 years ago, full of ambition and bursting with potential.
Today, at 30, she is a self-assured attacking batsman and accomplished off-spinner who captains the West Indies and is one of the sport’s most prodigious talents, with admirers galore globally.
Women cricket in the West Indies has enjoyed a spike a popularity regionally in the last decade and Taylor is the person most responsible for the growth. Her bat and ball skills have won over fans — and sponsors — alike. She is the face of West Indies women’s cricket, a role model for a generation of young women who now see cricket as a viable career.
Taylor thrust the West Indies women onto the world stage in 2016 when she led an obscure squad to the T20 World Cup title in India, denying Australia its fourth consecutive championship. She was the highest run scorer and the Player of the Series. She gave West Indies women legitimacy. They shocked the world: One of the least populous cricket-playing communities toppled behemoths.
The diminutive Taylor, whose powerful strokes belie her size, is already an all-time great as she has racked up impressive numbers and captured the sport’s most prestigious awards.
Here is just a sample of her greatness:
• She has won multiple West Indies women cricketer of the year awards.
• She was the international women cricketer of the year in 2011.
• She was the international ODI cricketer of the year in 2012.
• She was the international T20 cricketer of the year in 2015.
• Also, she is fifth on the all-time list of ODI batsmen and third on the all-time list of T20 batsmen; and she has reached 5,000 ODI runs faster than anyone.
That’s not all. Taylor is the first cricketer, male or female, to be rated No. 1 simultaneously in both batting and bowling in the International Cricket Council ODI rankings. The ICC is cricket’s governing body.
Taylor is so good her that skills are in demand worldwide. She plays franchise cricket in both England and Australia when not wearing the maroon. And she hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. In July, the ICC selected her as the Women Player of the Month after leading the West Indies to a limited overs series victory over Pakistan.
Taylor, a modest sort who leads by example, said she was surprised by the honor but realizes it’s the obvious result of her industriousness.
“It shows that the hard work you put in will pay off and it did against Pakistan, to win that series,” she told stumpsandbails.com recently.
In four ODIs against Pakistan, Taylor took three wickets at an economy rate of 3.72 and scored 175 runs at a strike rate of 79.18, which propelled her to the top of the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen and allrounders in July.
It’s been a heady year for the West Indies captain as she has registered two ODI centuries during that juncture. Altogether, she has thumped seven career centuries, the most by any West Indian. Just recently, she accomplished a hat-trick against Pakistan in Antigua, the second West Indian woman to achieve the feat in a T20.
Moreover, she has racked up 3,000 T20 runs, the sole West Indian women to achieve the feat.
Cricket West Indies gushed about Taylor’s T20 milestone.
“She has set the benchmark for women’s cricket and continues to demonstrate why she is rated as one of the greats of the game,” CWI official Jimmy Adams said in a Cricket West Indies interview.
With Taylor at the helm, women’s cricket is in the ascendancy in the Caribbean, so cricket’s gain is soccer’s loss as she once envisioned a career in professional soccer.
“I figured I could travel the world more playing cricket than football,” she told The Gleaner, Jamaica’s leading newspaper, during an interview she gave early in her career. “Now I love cricket. I eat, sleep and drink cricket.”