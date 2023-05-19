INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Aliyah Boston didn’t develop a case of the jitters through her first two preseason exhibition games with her new team.
The St. Thomas native believes that will carry over to her official WNBA debut tonight, when the Indiana Fever host the Connecticut Sun at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“I’m just going to pray about it and leave it up to God,” Boston said in an exclusive interview with The Daily News after the Fever’s final practice Thursday. “I really try not to have any jitters — just go out there and play, because in the end of the day, it’s still basketball.”
That’s a far cry from Boston’s debut with South Carolina at the start of the 2019-2020 season, where she admitted to some nervousness before the game.
But it shows the work that the 21-year-old Boston has put in over the past four-plus years to get to this point. Some examples are:
• Start with the Gamecocks under head coach Dawn Staley, a five-time WNBA All-Star during her playing career. There’s a reason Boston chose to play for South Carolina — in the past seven years, 18 USC players have been taken in the WNBA draft, including five in 2023. Boston is also the Gamecocks’ second No. 1 overall pick, joining A’ja Wilson (2018).
• Tack on a week during the summer of 2021 spent in Texas, where she was working out with St. Croix native Tim Duncan, a Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and five-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs.
• Then there’s her work with USA Basketball, where she helped the junior program win five gold medals in international tournaments. Before her senior year at South Carolina, she was the only college player invited to take part in the tryouts and training camp for Team USA’s FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup team.
She even made the trip to Australia for the final camp and was less than 24 hours away from making the team — that is, until the Las Vegas Aces ended the WNBA Finals series in four games against the Sun, freeing up their players for the World Cup.
All those and more are what Boston called “stepping stones” towards achieving her goal.
“It’s all stepping stones into being here,” she said. “They definitely prepared me a lot, all the different ways I’ve worked out — with Tim Duncan, with the World Cup team, just being under coach Staley for four years. It’s all been stepping stones to here, but I think it’s helped me a lot.”
Boston’s work ethic didn’t go unnoticed in the WNBA world, especially by her new coaching staff.
“No question,” said first-year Fever head coach Christie Sides. “Think about all those things and people she was able to learn from for a period of time. That’s what she’s willing to do. She’s not trying to take her time; she’s always going to be a pro. For a young player, that’s awesome to see.
“She’s going to find ways to get better. As soon as she got drafted, she headed out to California and went to work out there with a nutritionist and a trainer. That’s the kind of players we want here in Indiana that are going to help grow this program.”
Boston is one of three rookies on the Fever’s 12-player roster — the others are Indiana standout Grace Berger, the No. 7 pick in the draft; and Gamecocks teammate Victaria Saxton, who went in the third round (25th overall).
“I had to have the right people come in here, to jell with the young players that were here from last year,” Sides said. “That was their goal, to come in and make sure they created that bond, because you have to have that first.”
And for one, Boston is glad to be there, and ready to start playing for real.
“I’m excited,” she said. “Training camp was good, we were able to learn a lot and get on the same system, and we’ve had two preseason games under us now. Now I’m ready for the real thing.
“I’m super-excited for this. It’s a blessing to be here, and I’ll never take it for granted. I’m just really excited to get to it.”