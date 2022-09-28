St. Croix’s Stephen Swanton opened the Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation’s new season by taking top honors in Sunday’s 18th annual Wall-2-Wall Sprint Triathlon on St. Croix.

Swanton won both the top men’s finisher and overall honors by completing the three-event course in 1 hour, 16 minutes and 24 seconds, nearly four minutes ahead of runner-up Alex Betancourt.