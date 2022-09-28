St. Croix’s Stephen Swanton opened the Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation’s new season by taking top honors in Sunday’s 18th annual Wall-2-Wall Sprint Triathlon on St. Croix.
Swanton won both the top men’s finisher and overall honors by completing the three-event course in 1 hour, 16 minutes and 24 seconds, nearly four minutes ahead of runner-up Alex Betancourt.
Swanton was fifth overall and second among the individual competitors after finishing the 800-meter swim in 16 minutes, 10 seconds, but he quickly made up ground over the next two legs. Swanton moved into the lead with a 37:35 time in the 13-mile bike ride, and was second-best in the five-kilometer run in 22:39.
Esther Ellis was the top female finisher and third overall in 1:26:45, followed by Robin Seila in 1:27:33 and Billy Bohlke in 1:27:43.
In the relay event, in which two or more competitors shared the load among the three legs, it was Mason Lambert (swim and run legs) and Jerry Remie (bike leg) who took first place in 1:20:05. The team of Nick Crikelair, Tom Guthrie and Nathan Langley was second in 1:24:24, with Dave and Julie Sommer third in 1:25:53.
In the Try-A-Tri race, in which competitors had a 400-meter swim, 6.5-mile bike ride and 1.5-mile run, Fred Flint and Kathy McNelly finished side by side in 1:22:57.
The next event on the V.I. Triathlon Federation’s schedule is the Virgin Islands Duathlon, set for Oct. 23. For more information or to register, call 340-513-2707 or email theresa@vitf.org.