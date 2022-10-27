St. Croix’s Stephen Swanton and Julie Sommer came away with the top prizes from Sunday’s Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation’s DU Your Best Duathlon.
The run-bike-run event – comprised of a one-mile run, a 14-mile bike ride, and a three-mile run – started and finished at the Divi Carina Bay Resort and Casino.
Swanton, 36, overcame an early deficit in the opening run to take top overall honors, finishing the course in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 24 seconds. He was nearly 2¼ minutes ahead of runner-up Alex Betancourt, 48, who finished in 1:12:41.
Sommer, 43, was the top female finisher, with her time of 1:21:07 good for third overall.
Rounding out the top five were Billy Bohlke, 44, in 1:26:24, and Megan Lambert, 41, in 1:27:44.
Good Hope Country Day School students Mason Lambert and Nick Crikelair were the only relay participants, finishing the course in 1:30:47, good for sixth overall.
A second event, the Try-A-Du, was also held Sunday. The shorter races – a ½-mile run, 5.5-mile bike ride and one-mile run – was won by 11-year-old Xander Morales, a student at Lew Muckle Elementary School, in 37 minutes, 52 seconds. Maranda Wood, 40, and Ivy Hunter, 44, tied for second in 1:02:03.
The VITF’s next event will be the Beauty and the Beast Triathlon, scheduled for Nov. 27. Several race distances will be available for entrants. Sponsorship for any U.S. Virgin Islands athlete to enter is available from Diageo USVI. For more information, email theresa@vitf.org or visit www.stxtriathlon.com.