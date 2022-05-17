Swanton takes top honors in East End Road Race
St. Croix’s Stephen Swanton took the top prize and a bonus in the Elite division during Sunday morning’s East End Road Race, one of the most challenging races on the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation’s schedule.
Swanton finished the 47-mile Elite division race — starting at Cramer’s Park, riding three laps around St. Croix’s East End, with two climbs up to Point Udall, including the finish — in 2 hours, 29 minutes and 16 seconds.
Glenn Massiah was second in 2:32:40, with defending East End Road Race Elite division champ Alex Betancourt coming in third in 2:40:01. St. Thomas’ Ray Flecha finished fourth in 2:46:06.
In other division finishes in the East End Road Race:
• In the Expert division, Robin Seila took the division title, finishing the 29-mile course — two laps around the East End, with the finish at Point Udall — in 1:37:14. Norbert Prospere finished just over three minutes behind Seila, taking second in 1:40:33, with Catherine Seguin finishing third overall in 1:44:07.
• In the Sport division, James Bates took both the $25 Grassy Point bonus and overall prize, completing the 16-mile route in 56:58. Tom Scull was a close second in 57:39, with Mario Butcher third in 58:31.
• In the Masters division, Chris Dorsey led from start to finish in the 16-mile race, taking the overall prize and the $25 Grassy Point bonus. He finished in 57:03. James Meyers was second in 1:03:34, followed by Yves Abraham in 1:07:16.
The next race on the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation calendar will be held at 7 a.m. May 29, starting at the Virgin Islands National Guard Armory in Estate Bethlehem. For more information, call 340-643-6420.