St. Croix’s Stephen Swanton pulled away steadily despite fierce winds Sunday morning to win the Elite division title during the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation’s Pot O’ Golf Road Race.
Swanton won the seven-lap (49-mile) road race in 2 hours, 27 minutes and 22 seconds, finishing more than three minutes ahead of Alex Betancourt. Robin Seila finished third, catching Davis Parris on the final lap after he suffered a flat tire, then started cramping.
The course for the Pot O’ Gold Road Race began and ended at the entrance to Ha’Penny Beach, with the riders looping around two checkpoints set along Southside Road.
Other division finishers in the Pot O’ Gold Road Race were:
X In the Expert division, St. Croix newcomer Mat Porporato pulled away at the start, then cruised to an easy win in the five-lap (35-mile) race. Porporato finished the race in 1:39:41.
However, it was a battle for the next two spots, with four riders sprinting to the finish. Elijah Payeur, a student at the University of the Virgin Islands, beat out David Morales for second, with both finishing in 1:44:01.
X In the Sport division, it came down to a sprint to the finish in the three-lap (21-mile) race, with the top three finishing within four seconds of each other. Diego Lima won the division in 1:05:48, with Morgan Theophane second in 1:05:51 and Brian Otis third in 1:05:52.
X In the Masters division, Angel Venture marked his return to competition by winning the three-lap (21-mile) race in 1:10:26, just edging out Joseph Thomas (1:10:28) and Yves Abraham (1:10:30).
X In the Women’s division, Laverne Fredericksen pulled away on the second lap of the three-lap (21-mile) race to win in 1:12:48. Jody Goodrich was second in 1:15:32, with Judy Gario third in 1:29:53.
X In the Junior division, 11-year-old Xander Morales won the two-lap (14-mile) race in 49 minutes, 42 seconds. KoleBert Daisley, 12, edged out 13-year-old Randy Williams in a sprint to the line for second, both finishing in 52:47.
The next race on the VICF’s 2023 spring schedule is the Point Udall Time Trial Challenge, a four-mile time trial from the start at the Divi Carina Bay Resort to Point Udall on the east end of St. Croix. The race is scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday, April 2. For more information, call 340-643-5050 or email vicfsecretary@gmail.com.