St. Croix’s Stephen Swanton pulled away steadily despite fierce winds Sunday morning to win the Elite division title during the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation’s Pot O’ Golf Road Race.

Swanton won the seven-lap (49-mile) road race in 2 hours, 27 minutes and 22 seconds, finishing more than three minutes ahead of Alex Betancourt. Robin Seila finished third, catching Davis Parris on the final lap after he suffered a flat tire, then started cramping.