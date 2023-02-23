Riding for Tomorrow road race

The 17-rider field in the Expert division races away from the start of Sunday’s Riding For Tomorrow road race on St. Croix.

 Photo by ALLANA MORALES

St. Croix’s Stephen Swanton dominated the field to take the top prize Sunday morning in the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation’s Riding For Tomorrow road race.

Swanton won the Elite division title, finishing the 45-mile race – three laps around the 15-mile course – in 2 hours, 15 minutes and 8 seconds.