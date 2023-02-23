St. Croix’s Stephen Swanton dominated the field to take the top prize Sunday morning in the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation’s Riding For Tomorrow road race.
Swanton won the Elite division title, finishing the 45-mile race – three laps around the 15-mile course – in 2 hours, 15 minutes and 8 seconds.
The race course began at the former Milgie’s convenience store on Route 624, with the riders heading east to Union and Mount Washington. After turning left, the riders continued to Southgate and make another left.
The course continued over the Christiansted Bypass and through Beeston Hill, then turned left at the Cool Out Bar onto Southside Road, with the riders finishing at Milgie’s.
Swanton finished more than six minutes ahead of runner-up Alex Betancourt (2:21:14), with Glenn Massiah third in 2:24:56.
In other division results from Sunday’s road races:
X In the Expert division, which raced 30 miles (two laps), Elijah Payeur topped the largest field in the road race by edging out Mat Porporato by one second in a sprint to the finish.
Payeur won the race in 1:32:36, with Porporato second at 1:32:37. David Morales finished third in 1:33:40.
X In the Sport division, which raced 15 miles (one lap), Mario Butcher also won in a close finish, beating out Julie Sommer by seven seconds.
Butcher won the race in 51 minutes, 35 seconds. Sommer was second in 51:42, with Justin Johnson third in 53:12.
X In the Women’s division, which raced 15 miles (one lap), Laverne Fredericksen won the race in 1:02:37. Jody Goodrich was second in 1:08:17, with Judy Gario third in 1:13:24.
X In the Masters division, which raced 15 miles (one lap), Joseph Thomas was the only rider to break the one-hour mark, winning in 59:06. Brian O’Reilly was second in 1:00:44, with Fred Flint third in 1:12:56.
X In the Juniors division, which raced one lap on a modified, 13-mile, course, Xander Morales, a student at Lew Muckle Elementary School, won the race in 56:54. Randy Williams, a freshman at Central High School, was second in 1:05:33, with KoleBert Daisley, a sixth-grader at Good Hope Country Day School, third in 1:05:35.
The VICF’s next race on the 2023 schedule is the East End Road Race, scheduled for March 19. For more information, call 340-643-5050.