St. Croix’s Stephen Swanton claimed two titles during this past weekend’s Virgin Islands Cycling Federation Time Trial Championships and the Governor’s Cup road race, held Saturday and Sunday on St. Croix.
Swanton won both the Elite division title in the VICF Time Trial Championships, held Saturday near Rohlsen Airport, as well as the Elite division title in the Governor’s Cup races, held Sunday.
The Time Trial Championships were held on a six-mile course that began and ended at the entrance to Randall “Doc” James Race Track near Rohlsen Airport. The Governor’s Cup was on courses that began and ended at Sally’s Fancy.
Swanton won the Time Trial Championships’ Elite division title – which made four laps (24 miles) on the “airport loop” -- in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 47 seconds. Alex Betancourt was second in 1:05:11, with Joey Swanson third in 1:14:24.
Swanton then added to his trophy haul in the Governor’s Cup, taking the Elite division title – which made two laps (50 miles) on the 25-mile long course – in 2:35:07. Swanson was second in 2:40:59, with Betancourt third in 2:41:58.
Other division winners in the VICF Time Trial Championships were:
X In the Expert division, Norbert Prospere won the division title, completing the two-lap (12-mile) course in 32 minutes, 51 seconds. Jerry Remie was second in 34:07, and Ted Prosper was third in 40:42.
X In the Sport division, Clive Parris won by completing the 12-mile race in 37:37. Mario Butcher was second in 39:21, with Justin Johnson third in 41:49.
X In the women’s division, Robin Seila won by completing the 12-mile course in 34:02. Catherine Seguin was second in 37:39, with Jody Goodrich third in 47:25.
X In the Masters division, Chris Dorsey won by completing the 12-mile course in 36:59. Brian Otis was second in 41:19, with Yves Abraham third in 42:50.
Other division winners in the Governor’s Cup races were:
X In the Expert division, Elijah Payeur edged James Bates at the finish line to win the 40-mile race, with both riders finishing the course in 2:14:25. Seila was third in 2:14:32.
X In the Sport division, Butcher won the 30-mile race in 1:46:20, with Parris second in 1:50:47, and Johnson third in 1:52:06.
X In the women’s division, Jackie Robak completed the 15-mile race in 57:30. Goodrich was second in 1:00:46, with Judy Gario third in 1:08:11.
X In the Masters division, Dorsey completed the 30-mile course in 1:47:25, with Otis second in 1:57:32 and Brian O’Reilly third in 1:57.34.