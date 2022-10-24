St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne finished 42nd in the Hero Women’s Indian Open over the weekend as the Ladies European Tour enters its final month of the 2022 season.

The 22-year-old Swayne finished the four-day tournament at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon, India, at 11-over-par 299, 24 shots behind winner Olivia Cowan of Germany.