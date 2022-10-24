St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne finished 42nd in the Hero Women’s Indian Open over the weekend as the Ladies European Tour enters its final month of the 2022 season.
The 22-year-old Swayne finished the four-day tournament at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon, India, at 11-over-par 299, 24 shots behind winner Olivia Cowan of Germany.
Swayne opened the tournament with an even-par 72, with five birdies offset by three bogeys, including a triple-bogey 8 on the par-5 No. 4.
But things went downhill from there for Swayne, who posted a 3-over 75 on Friday – making the cut in a seven-way tie for 28th – then shooting back-to-back rounds of 4-over 76 on Saturday and Sunday.
Friday, Swayne had three bogeys to just one birdie; on Saturday, she had four bogeys to two birdies; and on Sunday, she had five bogeys – including a run of four straight from Nos. 5-8 – and just one birdie.
Cowan shot a 13-under 275 for her first Ladies Euro Tour title, finishing three shots ahead of Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall and India’s Amandeep Drall, both finishing at 10-under 278.
Swayne’s next event will be the Aramco Team Series-Jeddah tournament, set for Nov. 10-12 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia.