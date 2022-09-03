St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne made the cut and advanced to today final round of the Aland 100 Ladies Open tournament in Finland.
The 22-year-old Swayne was at 3-over-par 147 after Friday’s second round, good for an eight-way tie for 22nd in the 116-player field at the Ladies European Tour event.
Also at 3-over were England’s Lily May Humphreys and Georgina Blackman, Finland’s Linda Osala, Noora Komulainen and Karina Kukkonen; Spain’s Elena Hualde and Katja Pogacar of Slovakia.
Swayne opened the tournament with a 3-over 75 on the 6,018-yard Alands Golf Club course Thursday, with two birdies – on the par-3 No. 12 and par-4 No. 2 – offset by four bogeys, including a double bogey on the par-5 No. 7. She also bogeyed the par-4 Nos. 3 and 13, and the par-5 No. 9.
However, Swayne played even-par 72 in Friday’s second round, and was on track for an under-par round until she bogeyed the par-3 No. 17 and par-5 No. 18 holes. She had birdies on the par-4 No. 3 and the par-5 No. 16, putting her at 2-under for the round before the back-to-back bogeys.
Swede’s Lisa Petterson and Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino are tied for the lead entering today’s final round, both at 5-under 139. They were one shot ahead of France’s Anne-Charlotte Mora, Sweden’s Sofie Bringner and Austria’s Emma Spitz at 4-under 140.
Swayne is scheduled to tee off at 8:33 a.m. today Finland time (2:33 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands) along with Humphreys and Blackman.