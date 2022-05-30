St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne posted the best round of her Ladies European Tour career in Sunday’s final round to finish tied for 23rd in the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open tournament in Belgium.
The 22-year-old Swayne, in her rookie season on the Ladies Euro Tour, shot a 4-under-par 68 in Sunday’s final round to finish tied with five others with a total of 3-under 213 in the three-day tournament at the Naxhelet Golf Club.
Also coming in at 3-under 213 were Spain’s Elia Folch and Noemi Jimenez Martin, England’s Rachael Goodall, Scotland’s Hazel Macgarvie and Finland’s Ursula Wikstrom.
Swayne’s round bettered her previous Ladies Euro Tour best, a 3-under 69 she shot during the second round of the Women’s NSW Open at the Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club in Australia on April 29.
In Belgium, Swayne began the day at 1-over 145, but opened the final round with three straight birdies and four over the front nine on the 6,251-yard Naxhelet course.
She finished the round with eight birdies — also a season best — offset by three bogeys. Her birdies came on the par-4 Nos. 1, 2, 6, 10, 15 and 16, and the par-5 No. 3 and 14.
The bogeys came on the par-3 No. 13 and the par-4 No. 7, and a double-bogey to close out the round on the par-4 No. 18.
Sweden’s Linn Grant won her second Ladies Euro Tour event of the season, shooting a 5-under 67 on Sunday to finish at 15-under 201, one shot ahead of England’s Cara Gainer.
Sweden’s Maja Stark and Margane Metraux of Switzerland tied for third at 12-under 204.
Swayne’s next event on the Ladies European Tour takes her to Italy, where she’s entered in the Ladies Italian Open, set for June 2-4 at Golf Club Margara in Piemonte, Italy.
