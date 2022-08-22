St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne missed out on making the cut in a Ladies European Tour event for the first time in two months over the weekend during the Aramco Team Series tournament in Spain.

The 22-year-old Swayne finished the first two rounds at 7-over-par 151, good for a seven-way tie for 84th and three shots behind the cut line (4-over 148) after Friday’s second round at the La Reserve Club in Sotogrande, Spain.