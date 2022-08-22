St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne missed out on making the cut in a Ladies European Tour event for the first time in two months over the weekend during the Aramco Team Series tournament in Spain.
The 22-year-old Swayne finished the first two rounds at 7-over-par 151, good for a seven-way tie for 84th and three shots behind the cut line (4-over 148) after Friday’s second round at the La Reserve Club in Sotogrande, Spain.
Also tying at 84th with Swayne were Austria’s Sarah Schober, Scotland’s Laura Beveridge, Sweden’s Julia Engstrom, Switzerland’s Nobuhle Dlamini, Thailand’s Mim Sangkapong and Kristyna Napoleaova of the Czech Republic.
The last time Swayne had missed the cut in a Ladies Euro Tour event came at the Scandinavian Mixed Open, held June 9-12 in Halmstad, Sweden. There, Swayne finished in an 11-way tie for 115th at 3-over 147.
Swayne opened the tournament with a 4-over 76 on Thursday, with five bogeys – including a double bogey on the par-4 No. 8 – offset by two birdies. She improved slightly in Friday’s round with a 3-over 75, with three bogeys – and again a double bogey on No. 8 – and one birdie.
American pro Nelly Korda, a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, completed a start-to-finish victory with a 5-under 67 in Saturday’s final round. She finished the three-day tournament at 13-under 203.
Korda also led “Team Korda” to a one-shot win in the team competition. Team Korda – also comprised of English amateur Malcolm Borwick, Finland’s Noora Komulainen and Tereza Melecka of the Czech Republic – finished at 33-under 255. Swayne, playing on Team Strom, finished in a four-way tie for 13th at 22-under 266.
Swayne’s next Ladies European Tour event is the Skafto Open, set for Aug. 26-28 at the Skafto Golf Club in Fiskebackskil, Finland.