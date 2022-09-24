After having the best round of her first season on the Ladies European Tour just a day ago, Alexandra Swayne had one of her worst Friday.
That led to the St. Thomas resident tumbling out of the lead after two rounds of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open golf tournament at Dromoland Castle in Ireland.
The 22-year-old Swayne shot a 3-over-par 75 during Friday’s second round — a 10-shot turnaround from her opening-round score.
Swayne had taken a share of the lead after Thursday’s first round by posting a 7-under 65, her best career round on the Ladies European Tour this season.
In the first round, Swayne had eight birdies to just one bogey; however, things flipped in the second round, with seven bogeys to four birdies on the 6,115-yard Dromoland Castle course.
Teeing off from the No. 1 tee, Swayne posted three straight bogeys and five overall in eight holes before getting her first birdie, on the par-4 No. 9.
The bogeys came on the par-3 No. 3, and the par-4 Nos. 1, 2, 5 and 8.
After another birdie on the par-4 No. 10, she had bogeys on the par-5 No. 11 and par-3 No. 13 before finishing the round with birdies on the par-5 Nos. 16 and 18.
That left Swayne with a two-day score of 4-under 140, and in a nine-way tie for 28th. Also at 4-under were England’s Cara Gainer and Gabriella Cowley, Spain’s Maria Hernandez, Switzerland’s Nobuhle Dlamini, Scotland’s Laura Beveridge, South Africa’s Nicole Garcia, Thailand’s Mim Sangkapong and Wales Becky Brewerton.
Sweden’s Moa Folke shot a season-low 10-under 62 Friday to vault into the lead at the Women’s Irish Open at 12-under 132.
Folke, who opened with a 2-under 70 Thursday, was two shots ahead of three players — Denmark’s Smilla Tarning Soenderby, Spain’s Carmen Alonso and Klara Spilkova of the Czech Republic, all at 10-under 134.
Sweden’s Lina Boqvist, who shared the first-round lead with Swayne, had an even-par 72 Friday, and now sits in a four-way tie for ninth at 7-under 137.
Swayne will tee off at 10:15 a.m. today (6:15 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands) for the final round with Brewerton and Garcia.