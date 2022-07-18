St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne had back-to-back over-par rounds over the weekend to finish in an eight-way tie for 40th on Sunday in the Big Green Egg Open golf tournament in Arnhem, Netherlands.
The 22-year-old Swayne, a rookie on the Ladies European Tour, posted 2-over-par 74s on both Saturday and Sunday to close out the four-day tournament at the Rosendaelsche Golf Club at 6-over 294.
Also tying at 40th were Norway’s Karoline Lund and Maiken Bing Paulsen, Jana Melichova of the Czech Republic, England’s Lauren Taylor, Nigeria’s Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh, Scotland’s Rachel Taylor and South Africa’s Stacy Lee Bregman.
After posting a 2-under 70 in Friday’s second round to make the cut, Swayne again struggled during the weekend rounds on the 6,556-yard Rosendaelsche course.
On Saturday, she had just two birdies — on the par-3 No. 6 and par-5 No. 4 — offset by four bogeys, on the par-4 Nos. 1, 11 and 14, and the par-5 No. 15.
In Sunday’s final round, Swayne had just one birdie — on the par-5 No. 8 — compared to three bogeys, on the par-3 No. 12 and the par-4 Nos. 7 and 10.
Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist shot an even-par 72 in Sunday’s final round to hold off Austria’s Sarah Schober and win the Big Green Egg Open title by one shot.
The 35-year Nordqvist — a past winner of the LPGA Championship (in 2009), Evian Championship (2017) and the 2021 Women’s British Open — finished the tournament at 7-under 281 for her first-ever Ladies Euro Tour victory. Schober finished at 6-under 282.
Three players tied for third at 5-under 283 — Germany’s Sophie Witt, India’s Vani Kapoor and Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz.
Swayne earned 1.615.63 Euros (approximately $1,629 U.S. dollars) for her finish in the Netherlands. Her next tournament will be in the Women’s Scottish Open, set for July 28-31 at the Dundonald Links in Troon, Scotland.