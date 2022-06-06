St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne struggled over a six-hole stretch before recovering Saturday to finish in a seven-way tie for 45th in the Ladies Italian Open golf tournament.
Swayne shot a 2-over-par 74 in Saturday’s final round on the 6,185-yard Golf Club Margara course in Piemonte, Italy, and finished the three-day Ladies European Tour event at 4-over 220.
Also in 45th were England’s Rachael Goodall and Holly Clyburn, Morocco’s Maha Haddious, Spain’s Marta Perez, Chloe Williams of Wales, and France’s Julie Maisongrosse.
The 22-year-old Swayne opened the final round with a birdie on the par-5 No. 2, but ran into trouble later in the round. She reeled off five bogeys over a six-hole stretch, all on par 4s – Nos. 7-9, and Nos. 11-12 – sandwiched around a birdie on the par-4 No. 10.
She would add two more birdies on the back nine – on the par-3 No. 13 and the par-5 No. 18 – as well as one more bogey, on the par-4 No. 17.
Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux won the Ladies Italian Open in a playoff over Italian amateur Alessandra Fanali and England’s Meghan MacLaren, all who finished regulation at 10-under 206.
On the first playoff hole, Metraux claimed her first Ladies Euro Tour title with a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 18 after both Fanali and MacLaren made two-putt birdies.
Swayne earned 1,128.57 Euros ($1,210.78 U.S. dollars) for her finish in the Ladies Italian Open. Her next event will be the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed, a four-day event at the Halmstad Golf Club in Sweden on June 9-12.