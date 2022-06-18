St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne made her first hole-in-one as a professional en route to making the cut in individual play after two rounds in the Aramco Team Series-London tournament in England.
The 22-year-old Swayne shot identical 2-over-par 75s at the 6,451-yard Centurion Club course in St. Albans, England, on Thursday and Friday. That left her in a 12-way tie for 41st at 4-over 150.
Also at 4-over-150 were England’s Charley Hull and Rosie Davies, Sweden’s Josefine Nyqvist and Lisa Pettersson, Scotland’s Hazel Macgarvie and Michelle Thomson, Kristyna Napoleaova of the Czech Republic, Morocco’s Ines Laklalech, France’s Emma Grechi, Germany’s Leonie Harm and Wales’ Amy Boulden.
Swayne’s ace – the seventh of her golfing career – came in Thursday’s opening round, on the par-3, 161-yard No. 5 hole.
That helped Swayne overcome an off day, in which she had five bogeys, including a double-bogey on the par-3 No. 17, to offset birdies on the par-3 No. 2 and par-5 No. 18. She also had bogeys on the par-4 Nos. 4 and 8, and the par-5 Nos. 1 and 6.
In Friday’s round, Swayne settled down somewhat, with two birdies – on the par-4 Nos. 12 and 16 – offset by four bogeys, on the par-3 No. 5, par-4 No. 7, and the par-5 Nos. 6 and 18.
England’s Hayley Davis sits atop the leaderboard entering the weekend round at 9-under 137, two shots ahead of fellow English golfer Bronte Law at 7-under 139.
Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall and England’s Georgia Hall are tied for third at 6-under 140, with Spain’s Maria Hernandez shooting a tournament-best 7-under 66 to move into a three-way tie for fifth with Pasqualle Coffa and South Africa’s Nicole Garcia at 5-under 141.
In the team competition, which concluded Friday, Swayne was playing on Team L.G. Hall, which finished tied for 26th at 14-under 278. Also making up the team were team captain Lydia Hall of Wales, England’s Sophie Powell and English amateur Matt Selby.