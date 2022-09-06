St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne posted her best finish in a Ladies European Tour event in more than 4½ months over the weekend, finishing in a tie for 15th at the Aland 100 Ladies Open tournament in Finland.

The 22-year-old Swayne, in her rookie season on the Ladies Euro Tour, finished Saturday’s final round with a 1-under-par 71 to close out the three-day tournament at 2-over 218 and a five-way tie for 15th.