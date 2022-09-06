St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne posted her best finish in a Ladies European Tour event in more than 4½ months over the weekend, finishing in a tie for 15th at the Aland 100 Ladies Open tournament in Finland.
The 22-year-old Swayne, in her rookie season on the Ladies Euro Tour, finished Saturday’s final round with a 1-under-par 71 to close out the three-day tournament at 2-over 218 and a five-way tie for 15th.
It was Swayne’s best finish in a Ladies European Tour individual tournament since April 21, when she finished in an eight-way tie for 14th in Australian Women’s Classic in Bonville, Australia.
Swayne’s best career finish came a month earlier in Johannesburg, South Africa, when she finished in a tie with South Africa’s Stacy Lee Bregman for seventh at 2-under 217 at the Joburg Ladies Open on March 24.
In addition, Swayne’s 71 in Saturday’s round was her first sub-par round in an LET event since posting a 2-under 70 in the second round July 15 at the Big Green Egg Open in Arnhem, Netherlands.
Also tying for 15th in Finland were England’s Emily Price and Cara Gainer, Norway’s Marianne Skarpnord, and Switzerland’s Anais Maggetti.
After posting six bogeys and four birdies over the first two rounds, Swayne had three birdies in Saturday’s final round – on the par-3 No. 17 and the par-5 Nos. 7 and 15 – offset by bogeys on the par-4 Nos. 1 and 11.
France’s Anne-Charlotte Mora shot a 4-under 68 in Saturday’s final round to win her first Ladies European Tour event by one shot over Sweden’s Lisa Pettersson.
Mora finished the tournament at 8-under 208, while Pettersson shot a 2-under 70 Saturday to finish at 7-under 209. Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino was third at 6-under 210.
Swayne’s next Ladies European Tour start comes this week in the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, which begins Thursday at the Golfpack Holzhausern course in Ennetsee, Switzerland.