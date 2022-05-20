St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne struggled in her return to the Ladies European Tour, but was still in contention to make the cut after Thursdays’ opening round in the Jabra Ladies Open in France.
The 20-year-old Swayne shot a 2-over-par 73 in the first round, good for a 15-way tie for 35th in the 129-player field at the Evian Resort Golf Club in southeastern France.
Swayne is tied with England’s Lauren Taylor, Lily May Humphreys and Gabriella Cowley; Spain’s Elena Hualde and Mireia Prat, France’s Anne-Charlotte Mora and Agathe Sauzon, Switzerland’s Kim Metraux, Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands, Slovakia’s Pia Babnik, Scotland’s Kylie Henry and Chloe Williams of Wales.
Teeing off in the morning rounds, Swayne had four birdies offset by six bogeys on the 6,481-yard Evian Resort course, the host of the Evian Championship, one of the LPGA’s five major tournaments.
Four of her bogeys came on the front nine – on the par-3 No. 5, the par-4 No. 1 and the par-5 No. 7 and No. 9. But she opened strong with three straight birdies on the par-3 No. 2 and the par-4 Nos. 3-4.
Swayne added two more bogeys – on the par-4 No. 10 and No. 12 – and a birdie – on the par-4 No. 11 – to finish out the round.
Swayne is scheduled to play with the afternoon groups for today’s second round. She will tee off at 1:27 p.m. today in France (7:27 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands).
Bill Kiser