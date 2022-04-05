Swayne makes 2nd Ladies Euro Tour event
St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne made the cut in her second Ladies European Tour event over the weekend in South Africa, and came away with a top-35 finish.
Swayne, 21, finished in an eight-way tie for 34th with a 12-over 300 in the SA Women’s Open at the Steenberg Golf Club in Cape Town.
Swayne made the cut after shooting a 3-over 147 over the first two rounds. She shot a 2-over 74 on Thursday, with a birdie on the par-4 No. 10 offset by three bogeys (on Nos. 2, 6 and 13), then followed that with a 1-under 73 on Friday, with three birdies (on Nos. 1, 7 and 12) offset by four bogeys (on Nos. 5, 6, 11 and 18).
Swayne struggled in Saturday’s third round, shooting a 7-over 79, with one birdie (on No. 1) offset by seven bogeys, including a double-bogey on the par-5 No. 12. She also bogeyed Nos. 2, 8, 10, 13, 15 and 17).
Swayne recovered in Sunday’s final round with a 2-over 74, with three birdies (on Nos. 8, 9 and 12) offset by four bogeys, including a double on the par-5 No. 13. She also bogeyed Nos. 15, 17 and 18.
Swayne’s next two tournaments will come in Pattaya, Thailand, in the Asian Mixed Cup on April 7-10 and the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge on April 13-16. Both will be played at the Siam Country Club.