St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne made a big turnaround on the course during Friday’s second round to make the cut in the Big Green Egg Open golf tournament in the Netherlands.
The 22-year-old Swayne, a rookie on the Ladies European Tour, shot a 2-under-par 70 on Friday to close out the first two rounds at 2-over 146.
That put Swayne in a four-way tie for 37th in the 119-player field, three shots above the cut line at the Rosendaelsche Golf Club in Arnhem, Netherlands.
Also tied with Swayne were Norway’s Maiken Bing Paulsen and Madelene Stavnar, and Romy Meekers of the Netherlands.
After making just one birdie in Thursday’s opening round en route to a 4-over 76, Swayne had five birdies in Friday’s round to offset three bogeys.
Teeing off during the morning rounds, Swayne opened with a birdie on the par-4 No. 1. After posting bogeys on the par-4 Nos. 2 and 5, she closed out the front nine with birdies on the par-4 No. 7 and par-3 No. 9.
On the back nine, Swayne had birdies on the par-5 Nos. 15 and 17, but ended her round with a bogey on the par-4 No. 18.
Australia’s Whitney Hillier moved atop the leaderboard Friday after posting her second straight 4-under 68, and sits one shot ahead of Austria’s Sarah Schober.
Hillier enters the weekend at 8-under 136, while first-round leader Schober shot a 2-over 70 Friday to close at 7-under 137.
India’s Vani Kapoor and Diksha Dagar were tied for third at 5-under 139, with Kapoor shooting a 2-uner 70 Friday and Dagar a 1-under 71.
Swayne is scheduled to tee off at 10:06 a.m. today (5:06 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands) with Paulsen. The tournament will conclude Sunday.