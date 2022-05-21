St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne overcame a rough start to shoot a 1-over-par 72 on Friday and make the cut for the Jabra Ladies Open tournament in France.
The 20-year-old Swayne finished the second round at 3-over 145, good for a six-way tie for 22nd in the 124-player field, good enough to make the weekend rounds in her fifth straight Ladies European Tour event.
Swayne was tied with Slovakia’s Pia Babnik, Scotland’s Kylie Henry, Spain’s Elena Hualde, France’s Anais Meyssonnier and Tereza Melecka of the Czech Republic.
After finishing Thursday’s opening round with a 2-over 73 at the 6,481-yard Evian Resort Golf Club in southeastern France, Swayne — who teed off on No. 15 on Friday — opened by playing even par over the first nine holes.
She had a pair of bogeys — on the par-5 No. 15 and par-4 No. 4 — offset by back-to-back birdies on the par-4 No. 1 and par-3 No. 2.
Swayne actually moved under par early in her final nine holes, making a birdie on the par-4 No. 6. But she finished out the round with two more birdies — on the par-5 No. 9 and par-4 No. 13 — offset by four bogeys — on the par-5 No. 7, the par-4 Nos. 10 and 12, and the par-3 No. 14.
Australia’s Whitney Hillier held the lead entering the weekend rounds at 4-under 138, one shot ahead of South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace and first-round leader Carmen Alonso of Spain. Three others — Argentina’s Magdalena Simmermacher, Finland’s Tiia Koivisto and Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson — were two shots back at 1-under 141.
Swayne will tee off at 9:56 a.m. today (4:56 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands) with Melecka and Meyssonnier.