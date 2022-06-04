St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne played an even second round Friday to make the cut in the Ladies Italian Open golf tournament in Italy.
The 22-year-old Swayne shot an even-par 72 on the 6,185-yard Golf Club Margara course in Piemonte, Italy, to end the day at 2-over 146, good for a seven-way tie for 38th in the 125-player field.
This is the seventh straight Ladies European Tour event Swayne has made the cut in, after missing out on the weekend rounds in the tour’s first two events. Only the top 60 and ties make the cut into the weekend rounds in Ladies Euro Tour events.
Also tied at 2-over were England’s Lily May Humphreys and Cara Gainer, Austria’s Sarah Schober, Finland’s Ursula Wikstrom, Scotland’s Heather Macrae and South Africa’s Stacy Lee Bregman.
After shooting a 2-over 74 in Thursday’s opening round, Swayne struggled over the front nine Friday, with three bogeys – on the par-3 No. 6 and par-4 Nos. 8-9.
But the former Clemson University golfer recovered nicely on the back nine, with birdies on the par-4 Nos. 11 and 14 and the par-5 No. 18.
South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to move into the weekend lead at 8-under 136, one shot ahead of Italy’s Roberta Liti, Switzerland’s Morgana Metraux and Italian amateur Carolina Melgrati. All were at 7-under 137.
Swayne will tee off on No. 10 today with Gainer and Spain’s Marta Perez, who is tied for 45th at 3-over 147, at 8:50 a.m. (3:50 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands).