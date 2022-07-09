St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne made the cut in her 11th career Ladies European Tour event Friday, sitting in a 10-way tie for 44th through two rounds of the Mediterranean Ladies Open tournament in Spain.
The 22-year-old Swayne enters the weekend rounds at 1-over-par 145 after shooting a 1-under 71 in Thursday’s opening round followed by a 2-over 74 on Friday at the Club de Golf Teramar course in Sitges, Spain.
Also shooting 1-over 145s were England’s Liz Young and Georgina Blackman, Scotland’s Hazel Macgarvie and Kylie Henry, Finland’s Krista Bakker, France’s Camille Chevalier, South Africa’s Stacy Lee Bregman, India’s Vani Kapoor, and Germany’s Franziska Friedrich.
Spain’s Carlota Ciganda posted rounds of 65 and 67 to take the lead into the weekend. Her 12-under 132 was five shots ahead of Scotland’s Michele Thomson, Sweden’s Maja Stark and Argentina’s Magdalena Simmermacher, all at 7-under 137.
Swayne is scheduled to tee off at 9:10 a.m. today (4:10 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands) with Bregman and Macgarvie.