St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne overcame her struggles in Friday’s second round to make the cut in the Swiss Ladies Open golf tournament in Switzerland.
The 22-year-old Swayne made her eighth straight Ladies European Tour event by finishing the first two rounds at even-par 144, tying with 11 others in the clubhouse.
Friday’s second round was suspended because of darkness with eight players still on the course. The second round will be completed today, with the final round beginning right after that.
Also tying at 43rd with Swayne were Sweden’s Sofie Bringner, Isabella Deilert and Josefine Nyqvist; Spain’s Maria Hernandez and Niemi Jiminez Martin, Jana Melichova and Tereza Melecka of the Czech Republic, South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace, Wales’ Becky Morgan and Scotland’s Gabrielle Macdonald.
Swayne opened the Ladies Swiss Open with a three-under 69 – tying her second-best round on the Ladies Euro Tour this season – in Thursday’s first round. However, she faltered badly in Friday’s second round with a three-over 75.
Swayne had a bogey-free first round, with birdies on the par-3 No. 11 and the par-5 Nos. 10 and 16. But the second round was a different story, with two birdies – on No. 10 and the par-4 No. 12 – offset by four bogeys, including a double bogey on the par-14 No. 14. Swayne also had bogeys on the par-4 No. 7 and the par-5 Nos. 3 and 16.
England’s Liz Young was the clubhouse leader Friday, completing her round at nine-under 135, one shot ahead of four players – Austria’s Christine Wolf, England’s Rose Davies, France’s Charlotte Liautier and Sweden’s Linn Grant, all at eight-under 136.