St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne struggled during Friday’s second round of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, and failed to make the cut in her Ladies European Tour debut in Kenya.
The 21-year-old Swayne, who turned pro after three years on Clemson University’s women’s golf team, shot a 9-over-par 81 on Friday at the Vipingo Ridge Club to finish at 12-over 156 after two rounds — just one shot from making the cut.
Swayne finished in a nine-way tie for 63rd in her Ladies Euro Tour opener, along with Spain’s Maria Hernandez and Harang Lee, South Africa’s Lejan Lewthwaite, England’s Lauren Taylor, Germany’s Leticia Ras-Anderica, Finland’s Emily Penttila, Norway’s Madelene Stavnar and France’s Camille Chevalier.
Swayne opened her tournament Thursday at 3-under 75, with one birdie to go along with four bogeys. That left her in a 13-way tie for 27th in the 94-player field.
But Swayne’s second round on the Vipingo Ridge Club’s Baobab Course was a struggle. She had one birdie (on the par-5 No. 11), but also had eight bogeys, including double bogeys on the par-4 No. 5 and par-3 No. 17 holes. She also bogeyed the par-3 No. 12, the par 4s on Nos. 1, 9, 10 and 16, and the par-5 No. 15.
First-round leader Linnea Strom of Norway also had her struggles Friday, shooting a 1-over 73, but remained atop the leaderboard at 3-under 141, the only player still under par in the tournament.
Swayne’s next start on the Ladies European Tour will come next month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International tournament at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on March 17-20.
— Bill Kiser