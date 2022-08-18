St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne, after taking a four-week break from the Ladies European Tour, will return to action this weekend at the Aramco Team Series tournament in Spain.
The 22-year-old Swayne, who turned pro in December 2021 after playing three years on Clemson University’s women’s golf team, will tee off for the Aramco Team Series event today in Sotogrande, Spain.
Swayne is scheduled to tee off with Team Strom – playing with Sweden’s Linnea Strom, Italy’s Virginia Elena Carta and Spain’s Andrea Revuelta – at 2:15 p.m. Spain time (9:15 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands on No. 10 at the La Reserva Club de Sotogrande course.
The team portion of the event will cover two days, with Saturday’s final round an individual event. Swayne is scheduled to tee off at 9:15 a.m. that day (4:15 a.m. in the USVI) on the first tee with Strom and Carta.
Swayne is currently 62nd in the Ladies Euro Tour standings, and eighth in the tour’s Rookie of the Year standings.
Her last Ladies Euro Tour start came at the Big Green Egg Open, held July 14-17 in Arnhem, Netherlands, where Swayne finished in an eight-way tie for 40th at 6-over-par 294.