St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne is taking a week off from playing on the Ladies European Tour.
It’s not a vacation, though – Swayne is preparing to play in a qualifying tournament next week in a bid to make the field for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open.
The 22-year-old Swayne will play in a 36-hole qualifying tournament beginning Monday at the Dunwoody Country Club in Atlanta. This year’s Open will be held at the Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., on June 2-5.
Swayne made the field for the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open by shooting a 3-under-par 141 to finish in the top three in a qualifier at Atlanta’s Druid Hills Golf Club.
She then went on to post a 10-over 152 through the first two rounds of the Open, played at The Olympic Club’s Lake Course in San Francisco, and failed to make the weekend cut.
Since then, Swayne has turned pro and is playing on the Ladies Euro Tour. After failing to make the cut in her first two starts, she has played in the weekend rounds in her last four events, with one top-10 finish, a tie for seventh (with South Africa’s Stacy Lee Bregman) in the Joburg Ladies Open at the Modderfontein Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 26.
