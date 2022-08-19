St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne, making her first Ladies European Tour start in a month, struggled during Thursday’s opening round of the Aramco Team Series Sotogrande tournament in Spain.
The 22-year-old Swayne shot a 4-over-par 76 on the 6,370-yard course at the La Reserve Club de Sotogrande, leaving her in a five-way tie for 90th place in the individual portion of the tournament.
Also with Swayne at 4-over were Sweden’s Camilla Lennarth, Moa Folke and Elin Arvidsson, and Australia’s Whitney Huber.
In the team competition, Swayne’s teammates had a better day, carrying Team Strom to a 12-under 132 and a three-way tie for 14th with Team Harm and Team Garcia using a modified scoring system.
Sweden’s Linnea Strom led Team Strom with a 2-under 70. Italy’s Virginia Elena Carta shot a 1-under 71, and Spain’s Andrea Revuelta finished at 3-over 75.
Swayne had just two birdies – on the par-4 No. 9 and par-5 No. 13 – offset by five bogeys, including a double on the par-4 No. 8. She also had bogeys on the par-4 No. 3, No. 10, No. 14 and No. 18.
U.S. pro Jessica Korda, a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, shot an course record 11-under 61 on Thursday to take the individual lead, and help Team Korda go atop the team standings at 19-under 125.
Swayne and Team Strom will tee off from hole No. 1 at 9:15 a.m. today (4:15 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands).