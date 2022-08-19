St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne, making her first Ladies European Tour start in a month, struggled during Thursday’s opening round of the Aramco Team Series Sotogrande tournament in Spain.

The 22-year-old Swayne shot a 4-over-par 76 on the 6,370-yard course at the La Reserve Club de Sotogrande, leaving her in a five-way tie for 90th place in the individual portion of the tournament.