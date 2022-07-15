St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne struggled to a 4-over-par 76 on Thursday in the opening round of the Big Green Egg Open tournament in Arnhem, Netherlands.
The 22-year-old Swayne, in her rookie year on the Ladies European Tour, was left in a 13-way tie for 80th in the 119-player field entering today’s second round.
Swayne, who has made the cut in her last six Ladies Euro Tour starts, will need to make up at least three strokes in the second round to keep her cut streak going. Only the top 60 and ties will advance to the weekend rounds.
On Thursday, Swayne had just one birdie – on the par-5 17th hole – offset by five bogeys. She was over par on the par-3 No. 6, the par-4 Nos. 2, 14 and 18, and the par-5 No. 15.
Also tied with Swayne at 4-over 76 are Finland’s Emilia Tukiainen and Linda Osala, Belgium’s Lien Willems and Leslie Cloots, amateurs Rosanne Boere and Anne-Sterre Den Dunnen of the Netherlands, Germany’s Karolin Lampert, Italy’s Virginia Elena Carta, Malaysia’s Genevieve Ling, Spain’s Carmen Alonso, England’s Florentyna Parker and France’s Marion Duvernay.
Austria’s Sarah Schober and England’s Liz Young shared the first-round lead at the Rosendaelsche Golf Club at 5-under 67, one shot ahead of India’s Diksha Dagar and Australia’s Whitney Hillier at 4-under 68.
Swayne is scheduled to tee off at 8:11 a.m. Netherlands time (3:11 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands) off the first tee along with Spain’s Marta Perez and England’s Dulcie Sverdloff.