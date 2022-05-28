St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne overcame a rough start to sit in the top third of the field after Friday’s opening round in the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open tournament in Wanze, Belgium.
The 22-year-old Swayne, in her first year on the Ladies European Tour, shot a 1-over-par 73 at the Naxhelet Golf Club to sit in a 14-way tie for 40th in the 126-player field.
Swayne is tied with England’s Emily Toy and Liz Young, France’s Emma Grechi and Julie Maisongrosse, Wales’ Chloe Williams and Becky Brewerton, Germany’s Sophie Witt and Carolin Kauffmann, Spain’s Elia Folch, Belgium’s Manin De Roey, Scotland’s Heather Macrae, Sweden’s Josefine Nyqvist and Norway’s Karoline Lund.
Starting off Friday in the morning rounds and off the 10th tee on the 6,333-yard Naxhelet course, Swayne struggled early, with bogeys on two of her first five holes.
Swayne opened with a double-bogey on the par-4 No. 10, and sandwiched birdies on the par-5 Nos. 12 and 14 around her second bogey on the par-3 No. 13 to go into the turn at 1-over.
Swayne then shot even par over her final nine holes, with her third birdie of the day — on the par-4 No. 2 — offset by her third bogey of the round on the par-4 No. 7.
Sweden’s Linn Grant shot a 6-under 66 to take the lead into today’s second round in the Belgian Ladies Open, with four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 No. 14.
Grant leads by three strokes over fellow Swede Ellinor Haag, France’s Anne-Charlotte Mora and Australia’s Whitney Hillier, who all shot 3-under 69s in Friday’s opening round.
Swayne is scheduled to tee off in the afternoon groups for today’s second round. She will start on hole No. 1 at 1:32 p.m. Belgium time (8:32 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands) along with France’s Anne-Lise Caudal, who is tied for 13th at 1-under 71, and England’s Hannah Burke, tied for 27th at even-par 72.
The top 60 and ties will advance to Sunday’s final round. Swayne is attempting to make the cut in her sixth consecutive Ladies Euro Tour event.