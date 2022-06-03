St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne struggled early in shooting a 2-over-par 74 in Thursday’s opening round of the Ladies Italian Open in Piemonte, Italy.
The round left Swayne in a 15-way tie for 45th in the 125-player field for the Ladies European Tour event, with the top 60 and ties advancing after today’s second round.
Also in the mix are Sweden’s Lisa Pettersson, Johanna Gustavsson and Isabella Deilert; France’s Emie Peronnin and Marion Devernay, Spain’s Emma Cabrera Bello and Marta Perez, Australia’s Kristalle Blum, Austria’s Sarah Schober, England’s Cara Gainer, India’s Amandeep Drall, Norway’s Michelle Forsland, Scotland’s Heather Macrae, and South Africa’s Stacy Lee Bregman.
Opening on the back nine holes at the 6,185-yard Golf Club Margara course, Swayne struggled with three bogeys on the first eight holes – the par-5 Nos. 11, 16 and 17 – before getting her first birdie on the par-5 No. 18.
Her second birdie came just two holes later, on the par-5 No. 2, but Swayne made her fourth bogey of the round on the par-5 No. 6.
Sisters Morgane and Kim Metraux, both from Switzerland, shared the first-round lead with Sweden’s Sofie Bringner after shooting 5-uner 67s. They are two shots ahead of five players at 3-under 69 – England’s Meghan MacLaren, Italy’s Carolina Melgrati, South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace, Spain’s Nuris Iturrioz and Tereza Melecka of the Czech Republic.
Swayne will tee off from No. 1 in the afternoon groups in today’s second round with Gustavsson and France’s Anne-Charlotte Mora, who is in a nine-way tie for ninth at 2-under 70.