St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne struggled in the final round of the Amundi German Masters tournament, finishing in a six-way tie for 55th in the Ladies European Tour event last weekend.
The 22-year-old Swayne was on track for her best Ladies Euro Tour finish in nearly a month before posting a 7-over-par 79 in the final round at the Golf and Country Club Seddiner See.
That left Swayne with a final score of 4-over 292, tying with England’s Lauren Taylor, France’s Anne-Lise Caudal, India’s Ridhima Dilawari, Spain’s Elia Folch and Lejan Lewthwaite of South Africa.
Swayne was in a six-way tie for 31st entering the final round on July 3 at 3-under 213, with more birdies (nine) than bogeys (six) over the first three rounds.
She shot a 2-under 70 in the opening round, with three birdies offset by a bogey. After struggling to a 2-over 74 in the second round, with two birdies and three bogeys (including a triple bogey), Swayne bounced back with a 3-under 69 in the third round, with four birdies and two bogeys.
Then came the final round – Swayne had seven bogeys, including doubles on the par-4 Nos. 10 and 12, to just two birdies, on the par-4 No. 4 and par-5 No. 6. That tied for the second-worse round of the day with Nigeria’s Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh, and shoved her far down the leaderboard.