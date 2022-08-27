St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne shot her best round on the Ladies European Tour in more than a month during Friday’s opening round at the Skafto Open in Sweden, but it was only good enough to sit mid-pack in the field entering the weekend.
The 22-year-old Swayne shot a 2-over-par 71 at the Shafto Golf Club on Friday, leaving her in an 18-way tie for 58th in the 126-player field.
That was Swayne’s best round since shooting a 2-under 70 during the second round of the Big Green Egg Open on July 15 at the Rosendaelsche Golf Club in Arnhem, Netherlands.
Swayne had two birdies – on the par-5 No. 9 and par-3 No. 13 – offset by four bogeys on the 5,253-yard Shafto course. Her bogeys came on the par-3 No. 4 and the par-4 Nos. 1, 8 and 11.
Also tied with Swayne at 2-over 71 were Sweden’s Elsa Svensson, Emma Nilsson, Sara Khellker, Kajsa Arwefjall and Louis Stahle; England’s Lauren Taylor, Thalia Martin, Felecity Johnson and Rochelle Morris; Kristyna Napoleaova and Tereza Kozeluhova of the Czech Republic, France’s Camille Chevalier, Spain’s Mireia Prat, Iceland’s Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir, India’s Tvesa Malik, Germany’s Verena Gimmy and Argentina’s Magdalena Simmermacher.
Sweden’s Lisa Petterson and Finland’s Elina Nummenpaa both shot 6-under 63s in Friday’s opening round to share the lead entering the weekend. Three others – Norway’s Maiken Bing Paulsen, Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino and Austria’s Emma Spitz – were one shot back at 5-under 64.
Swayne is scheduled to tee off in the afternoon groups for the second round, beginning her round at 1:14 p.m. Sweden time (8:14 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands) with England’s Billie-jo Smith and Norway’s Madelene Stavner. The top 60 and ties after today’s round move on to Sunday’s final round.