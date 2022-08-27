St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne shot her best round on the Ladies European Tour in more than a month during Friday’s opening round at the Skafto Open in Sweden, but it was only good enough to sit mid-pack in the field entering the weekend.

The 22-year-old Swayne shot a 2-over-par 71 at the Shafto Golf Club on Friday, leaving her in an 18-way tie for 58th in the 126-player field.