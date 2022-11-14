St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne had a shot at a top-10 individual finish this past weekend in her next-to-last tournament of the season on the Ladies European Tour.
But her worst round of the Aramco Team Series-Jeddah tournament Saturday in Saudi Arabia dropped the 22-year-old Swayne into a tie for 42nd in the final order.
However, the weekend wasn’t a total loss for Swayne, who was part of the “Team Wolf” foursome that finished second overall in the two-day team portion of the tournament of the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.
Swayne helped her teammates – captain Christine Wolf of Austria, fellow pro Laura Beveridge of Scotland and Saudi Arabian amateur Raghdah Alessawi – finish tied for the lead with Team Garcia at 29-under-par 259 over the two days of play.
That forced a single-player playoff, which Team Garcia’s Casandra Alexander beat Wolf by making a birdie putt on No. 18.
Swayne had helped put Team Wolf in position to win by posting rounds of 2-under 70 on Thursday and 4-under 68 on Friday, a total of 6-under 138 that left the former Clemson collegian sitting tied for seventh entering the final day.
Over the first two rounds, she had 11 birdies to just five bogeys. But Saturday’s round undid all that – Swayne shot a 5-over 77, with six bogeys and just one birdie, to finish at 1-under 215.
That left Swayne in a tie with England’s Annabel Dimmock and Liz Young, Sweden’s Moa Folke and Elin Arvidsson, Germany’s Olivia Cowan and Spain’s Paz Marfa Sans.
German teenager Chiara Noja won the individual tournament after beating England’s Charley Hull in a two-hole playoff.
The 16-year-old Noja shot a 7-under 65 Saturday to finish at 13-under 203, tying with Hull, whose 4-under 68 in the final round also left her at 13-under.
Noja sank back-to-back birdie putts on No. 18, while Hull missed her shot for birdie on the second playoff hole.
Garcia finished third at 12-under 204, followed by Italy’s Virginia Elena Carta at 11-under 205 and England’s Bronte Law and South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace tied for fifth at 10-under 206.
Swayne earned a season-best 22,359.83 Euros ($23,172.40 U.S. dollars) from the two tournaments – 19,850.20 Euros ($20,570.97 U.S. dollars) from the team event, and an additional 2,509.63 Euros ($2,600.80 U.S. dollars) from the individual rounds.
“It was surprisingly a lot of fun. I played college golf, and I played high school golf, and it doesn’t compare to what it is out here,” Swayne said after Friday’s round.
“Obviously these are my competitors, but I was really happy for them. I really enjoyed my group. We had a great time and I think it made a difference. Our amateur was just out there to have fun and play golf and I’m glad she was able to do that. She was helpful and a pleasure to be around.
“I’m just learning as a professional golfer that you have to not care and not have expectations and it’s taking me my entire rookie year to figure it out, so I’m really pleased with where I’m trending.”
Swayne will close out her rookie season on the Ladies European Tour in two weeks in the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana at the Alferini Golf Course in Benahavis, Spain. The four-day tournament begins Nov. 24.