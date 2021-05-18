Compared to her peers, Alexandra Swayne may have gotten a late start on playing golf.
No matter, because the St. Thomas resident has more than made up for lost time by earning a spot into one of the world’s major tournaments, the U.S. Women’s Open.
Swayne, a junior on Clemson’s women’s golf team, made it into the field for the 2021 Open by finishing second in a qualifying tournament at Atlanta’s Druid Hills Golf Club two weeks ago.
That will send Swayne — the first-ever U.S. Virgin Islander to qualify for the Open — on to the main event, scheduled for June 3-6 at The Olympic Club’s Lake Course in San Francisco.
“This is actually my first time ever trying to get into the Open,” said Swayne, who turned 21 on April 27. “I was looking at the qualifiers, and noticed that there was one really close to me. It worked out where I could do that during [Clemson’s golf] season.
“I was thinking I was going to have to wait until after college, because it was all based on when my exams were. That exam week is just so difficult that you have to time it properly.”
Not that Clemson’s exam week made things easy for Swayne. However, she believes that may have been a blessing in disguise.
“I didn’t pick up a golf club for three days before the [qualifier],” Swayne said. “I was just so busy with exams, trying to fit them all in. … [So] I had no expectations going in.”
The qualifier itself had its own set of challenges — the 36-hole tournament is normally played over one day, but because of weather conditions in the Atlanta area, Swayne’s qualifier stretched out over three days, finishing May 5.
“It was kinda difficult, because the weather delays made us come back twice to finish that first round,” Swayne said. “Then that second round, we had to finish in one day. I just had to stay patient, honestly. I made sure I stuck with my process, and didn’t lose sight of that.”
Swayne finished with a 3-under-par 141, shooting an even-par 72 in the weather-delayed first round, then following that with a 3-under 69. That left her five shots behind qualifier winner Ana Pelaez Trivino of Spain (who shot 8-under 136) and one stroke ahead of Taiwan’s Jo Hua Hung (2-under 142).
“Some people withdrew because they couldn’t continue,” Swayne said. “So you knew the field was getting smaller. At the same time, it was getting more difficult because people were getting tired. The course was playing different every day, especially the greens because they couldn’t roll them. You just had to stay patient.”
Swayne learned that patience from her father, Chuck Swayne, who played on the pro tennis tours in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
In fact, tennis was Alexandra’s first sport — “I was going to be a pretty good tennis player,” she said — but a move by the family to a golf course community in Ohio at age 11 changed that path.
“I started playing golf with my dad, and I fell in love with it,” she said. “I never picked up a racket again.”
Within a few years, Swayne was the top-ranked junior golfer in Ohio, and drawing attention from college programs — in addition to Clemson, she also received offers from South Carolina, Furman, Kentucky “and a couple other [Southeastern Conference] schools,” Swayne said.
“When I was getting recruited, I wasn’t as good then as I am now,” she added. “I’ve vastly improved over the years.”
Swayne got her first taste of a pro tournament nearly three years ago, playing in a Symetra Tour event — the LPGA’s developmental tour — in Ohio in 2018, finishing tied for 44th.
Now’s she’s preparing for one of the world’s biggest women’s tournaments, and hoping she doesn’t get starstruck with all of the top women’s pros around.
“I’m super-excited, I can’t wait to go,” said Swayne, who will have her coach, Brian Arlinghaus, serving as her caddy. “I know I belong there, because that’s going to be me one day. I just know, deep down, that this is going to be the norm soon.
“I’ll be in awe for a little bit; hopefully I’ll snap out of it.”