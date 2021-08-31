St. Thomas resident Alexandra Swayne finished in a three-way tie for first in the 64th annual Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships, which concluded Aug. 26 in Puerto Rico.
Swayne, a junior on Clemson University’s women’s golf team, shot a 9-over-par 225 over three days at the Country Club at Grand Reserve course in Rio Grande, P.R., to finish tied with Puerto Rico golfers Darianys Guzman and Paola Rosario.
Behind Swayne, whose previous best finish in the Caribbean Amateur was third in 2018, the USVI women’s team finished second at 41-over 473, 28 shots behind Puerto Rico (13-over 445). The Dominican Republic was third at 476, with Jamaica at 500.
Other USVI women’s golfers were St. Thomas’ Ali Prazak, who was seventh at 32-over 248; and Jennifer Orellana was 12th at 51-over 267.
In the men’s division, the U.S. Virgin Islands finished sixth in the Hoerman Cup standings at 152-over 1,016, far behind team winner Puerto Rico’s 7-over 871. Jamaica was second at 50-over 914, with the Dominican Republic third at 55-over 919.
The USVI’s top individual was Kevin Ferris, the director of golf at St. Croix’s Carambola Golf Club, who was 26th overall at 33-over 249. Other scorers from the territory were St. Croix’s Donald Bough (28th at 38-over 254), St. Thomas’ Joseph Sibilly Jr. (tied for 31st at 40-over 256), and Paden Pastor (33rd at 41-over 257).
Puerto Rico’s Jeronimo Esteve took the men’s individual title with a 1-under 215, one stroke ahead of Rhadames Pena of the Dominican Republic (even-par 216) and two up on fellow Puerto Rican Roberto Nieves (1-over 217).
