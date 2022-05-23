St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne shot just over par for the third straight round Saturday, finishing in a three-way tie for 37th in the Jabra Ladies Open in France.
The 22-year-old Swayne, a rookie on the Ladies European Tour, shot a 2-over-par 73 in Saturday’s final round at the Evian Resort Golf Club, and finished the three-day tournament at 5-over 218.
Swayne finished tied with England’s Lauren Taylor, who shot a 2-under 69 on Saturday, and Spain’s Ana Pelaez, who finished with a 4-over 75.
Teeing off with the early-morning groups, Swayne struggled at the outset, with three bogeys over the first four holes — on the par-4 Nos. 1 and 4, and the par-3 No. 2.
She didn’t get her first birdie until the final hole on the front nine, the par-5 No. 9, at the 6,481-yard Evian Resort course, leaving Swayne at 2-over for the round.
Swayne added two more birdies on the back nine — on the par-5 Nos. 15 and 18 — but offset those with bogeys on the par-3 Nos. 14 and 16.
Finland’s Tiia Koivisto won a one-hole playoff to take the Jabra Ladies Open title after her 5-under 66 Saturday left her at 6-under 207 for the tournament, tied with Australia’s Whitney Hillier.
Swayne earned 1,975 Euros (approximately $2,085 U.S. dollars) for her finish in southeastern France, her fifth straight made cut on the Ladies Euro Tour.
Her next start comes this weekend at The Mithra Belgian Ladies Open, a three-day event which begins Friday, May 27, at the Naxhelet Golf Club in Wanze, Belgium.
