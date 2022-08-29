Swayne in Sweden

St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne tees off from the 14th green during Saturday’s second round at the Skafto Open at the Skafto Golf Club in Sweden. Swayne finished the three-day Ladies European Tour event at 4-over-par 211, good for a nine-way tie for 50th place.

 Ladies European Tour photo by TRISTAN JONES

St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne put in three consistent rounds to make the cut at the Skafto Open Ladies European Tour event in Sweden.

The 22-year-old Swayne finished in a nine-way tie for 50th at 4-over-par 211 at the Skafto Golf Club, posting back-to-back rounds of 1-over 70 on Saturday and Sunday. She had opened the three-day tournament with a 2-over 71 on Friday.