St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne put in three consistent rounds to make the cut at the Skafto Open Ladies European Tour event in Sweden.
The 22-year-old Swayne finished in a nine-way tie for 50th at 4-over-par 211 at the Skafto Golf Club, posting back-to-back rounds of 1-over 70 on Saturday and Sunday. She had opened the three-day tournament with a 2-over 71 on Friday.
Swayne managed a nearly bogey-free round Saturday, with only one – on the par-3 No. 17 – to keep her over par on the par-69, 5,234-yard course. That left her sitting at 3-over 141 and in a 15-way tie for 58th, just one shot above the cut line.
However, in Sunday’s final round, Swayne had three birdies – on No. 17, and the par-4 Nos. 7 and 14 – offset by four bogeys, on the par-3 No. 2, the par-4 Nos. 1 and 15, and the par-5 No. 6.
That left Swayne tied with Sweden’s Ellinor Haag and Sara Kjellker, Spain’s Laura Gomez Ruiz and Paz Marfa Sans, Germany’s Verena Gimmy, Norway’s Karoline Lund, France’s Agathe Sauzon and England’s Billie-Jo Smith.
Swedish golfers dominated the top finishers, led by winner Linn Grant at 10-under 197.
Grant birdied the last two holes to pull out a one-shot victory over fellow Swede Lisa Pettersson for her fourth Ladies Euro Tour title this season.
Five players tied for third at 8-under 199 – Sweden’s Maja Stark and Jessica Karlsson, Finland’s Elina Nummenpaa, England’s Alice Hewson and Wales’ Becky Morgan.
Swayne’s next event at the Ladies European Tour comes this week in Finland, at the Aland 100 Ladies Open, which runs from Sept. 1-3 at the Alands Golf Club in Kastelholm.