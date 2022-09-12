St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne struggled again during Saturday’s final round of the Ladies Swiss Open to finish in a tie for 55th in the Ladies European Tour event in Switzerland.

The 22-year-old Swayne, who entered the final round at even-par 144, shot a 2-over-par 74 on Saturday to finish the tournament at 2-over 218. Also tying with Swayne was Sweden’s Sofie Bringner.