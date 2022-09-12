St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne struggled again during Saturday’s final round of the Ladies Swiss Open to finish in a tie for 55th in the Ladies European Tour event in Switzerland.
The 22-year-old Swayne, who entered the final round at even-par 144, shot a 2-over-par 74 on Saturday to finish the tournament at 2-over 218. Also tying with Swayne was Sweden’s Sofie Bringner.
Swayne offset three birdies – on the par-4 Nos. 2 and 7 and the par-5 No. 17 – with four bogeys, including a double-bogey 6 on the par-4 No. 14. She also had bogeys on the par-4 Nos. 5 and 18, and the par-5 No. 3.
England’s Liz Young won her first Ladies Euro Tour title, shooting a 3-under 69 to close out the tournament at 12-under 204, one shot ahead of Sweden’s Linn Grant and two ahead of fellow Engish pro Rosie Davies.
Swayne earned 760 Euros (approximately $763 U.S. dollars) for her finish at the Golfpark Holzhausern in Ennetsee, Switzerland. She how has 30,878.66 Euros (approximately $31,014.50 U.S. dollars) in season earnings on the Ladies European Tour.
Her next tournament comes this weekend at the Ladies Open de France, which begins Thursday at the Golf Barriere in Deanville, France.