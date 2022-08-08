TORTOLA — Resorting to tactics rather than speed or aggressiveness because of injury, the British Virgin Islands’ Kyron McMaster ran a measured race Saturday to retain his title in the men’s 400-meter hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
McMaster — who also took the gold medal in the event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia — crossed the 10 hurdles around the oval at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium in 48.93 seconds.
That was more than enough to give McMaster his second Commonwealth Games gold medal. Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde, who set the early pace, earned the silver medal in 49.78 seconds, more than 0.8 seconds behind McMaster. Great Britain’s Alastain Chalmers earned the bronze medal in 49.97 seconds.
Hyde, who claimed the 2016 World Athletics Under-20 Championships’ gold medal in the men’s 400-meter hurdles with McMaster snatching bronze, had ran faster than McMaster in the preliminary rounds, a 49.60-second mark to 49.78 for the Tortola native.
But when it counted — in Saturday’s final — it was McMaster who stepped up the pace, describing the victory as “significant.”
“I think my country wanted it more than me on this trip, my family, my friends,” he said. “For me, I just wanted to get through injury free. That was the biggest thing for me.
“I couldn’t run as hard from the start as I usually do, so I knew I had to run it strategically, rather than how I wanted to run. I wasn’t pressed about what time I wanted to run. I was more concerned about finishing with an injury free race.”
After advancing in his last outing, McMaster withdrew from the World Athletics 2022 Championships’ men’s 400-meter hurdles semifinal race July 17 because of a hamstring injury, and to prepare for his title defense at the Commonwealth Games.
McMaster said he spent the time between Worlds and the Commonwealth Games rehabbing, and did a lot of strength work ensuring he could defend the title.
“I wanted to be able to contest for the medal at the World Championships but wasn’t 100% — the leg was not allowing me to be 100% — so after realizing that, the focus was switched to getting healthy and finishing out the season as healthy as possible, rather than trying to injure myself more,” he said.
As it was his first post-Worlds race, the now two-time Commonwealth Games champion said that in the heat race on the evening Aug. 2, he pushed it a little in the beginning to see what his hamstring could handle.
“I was basically trying to stress train it, so coming into the final, it was just to go out there, run a very smart strategic race to try and contest the medal and at the same time, finish injury free,” he said.
“I know you look at me and want more. I know you want to see me contesting against (Karsten) Warholm, (Rai) Benjamin and (Allison) dos Santos. It’s coming. Just be patient like I’m being patient. Barring injuries, that is the focus — to get on the podium for Worlds and the Olympics — not just Commonwealth Games. So just stick with me. Trust in me and we’ll be there.”
In results from other BVI athletes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games:
• Coming off injuries and in his first championship since the 2019 Pan Am Games, shot putter Eldred Henry finished fifth with a season’s best heave of 19.97 meters (65 feet, 6¼ inches), while Djimon Gumbs was 10th at 17.18 meters (56 feet, 4½ inches), marking the first time BVI had two competitors in a major event.
• Gumbs threw 53.32 meters (174 feet, 11½ inches) in the men’s discus preliminaries, but failed to advance to the finals.
• Rikkoi Brathwaite was fourth in his men’s 100-meter dash semifinal in 10.31 seconds, after equalling his personal best of 10.28 in the heat races.
• Beyonce DeFreitas finished sixth in the women’s 200-meter semifinal after advancing with a 23.99-second run in the heat races.
• Deya Erickson was fifth in her women’s 100-meter hurdles heat races in 13.94 seconds.
• Trevia Gumbs missed advancing to the finals in the women’s shot put with a 13.27-meter (43 feet, 6½ inch) mark.
• Tynelle Gumbs Trevia’s twin sister, recorded a toss of 46.50 meters (153 feet, 10½ inches) in the preliminary round of the women’s hammer throw.
• Adriano Gumbs was sixth in his heat race in the men’s 400-meter run in 48.87 seconds.
• The BVI women’s 3-on-3 basketball team of Joy Victor, Shaliquah Fahie, Makhyla Pickering and Keithrece Smith, went 0-3 in preliminary-round play, losing to Canada 22-6, England 22-5 and New Zealand 19-5.
• Joe Chapman and Luca Reich lost 3-0 in their respective men’s squash singles matches, and 2-0 in the men’s doubles.
• Cyclists Sam Talbot and Darel Christopher Jr. wrapped up the BVI’s participation on Sunday when they were pulled from the 100-mile road race after finishing the 23-mile time trial in 37th (56 minutes, 6 seconds) and 41st in 58:06, respectively.