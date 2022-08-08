TORTOLA — Resorting to tactics rather than speed or aggressiveness because of injury, the British Virgin Islands’ Kyron McMaster ran a measured race Saturday to retain his title in the men’s 400-meter hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

McMaster — who also took the gold medal in the event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia — crossed the 10 hurdles around the oval at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium in 48.93 seconds.