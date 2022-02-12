St. Thomas’ Katie Tannenbaum will make her final run today in the women’s skeleton event at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.
The 36-year-old Tannenbaum is scheduled to go out last among the 25 competitors in today’s third heat race, which begins at 8:20 p.m. today (8:20 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands) at the Yanqing National Sliding Center outside of Beijing.
Should Tannenbaum move into the top 20 after the third heat, she would qualify to ride in the fourth and final heat, which begins at 9:55 p.m. today (9:55 a.m. in the USVI).
Tannenbaum was 25th after the first two heats on Friday morning (Thursday night in the USVI) with a total time of 2 minutes, 13.84 seconds.
Despite having little time on the track — she only got to take part in Wednesday’s practice heats after being in quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19 last week — Tannenbaum posted a time of 1:06.48 in her first heat, then slowed slightly in the second heat for a time of 1:07.36.
The final two heats in the women’s skeleton will be shown live on NBC’s Olympic Channel (Viya 41) and tape-delayed at 12 p.m. today on USA Network (Viya 17).
