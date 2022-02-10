Katie Tannenbaum has had to wait for nearly a week just to see if she’d be able to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Well, the St. Thomas resident and women’s skeleton rider got some good news Tuesday night, being released from quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19.
In a post on the Virgin Islands Olympic Committee’s Facebook page Wednesday morning, VIOC officials announced that Tannenbaum had tested negative for COVID-19 on three consecutive days, with each test taken 24 hours apart per 2022 Beijing Games regulations.
Tannenbaum was released from quarantine in time to take part in the final training heats on Wednesday afternoon (early Wednesday morning in the U.S. Virgin Islands) at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, located just outside Beijing.
She will also be able to compete in the first two rounds of competition, with Round 1 at 9:30 a.m. Friday (9:30 p.m. tonight in the U.S. Virgin Islands) and Round 2 at 11 a.m. Friday (11 p.m. tonight in the USVI). The final two rounds and medal ceremony will be held at 8:20 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. Saturday (8:20 a.m. and 9:55 a.m. Saturday in the USVI).
In the training heats she was able to participate in, Tannenbaum was last among the 25 competitors in the women’s skeleton, with her best time on the course coming in 1 minute, 5.63 seconds. By comparison, the top time over the six training rounds was posted Wednesday by Austria’s Janine Flock (1:01.75).
The 36-year-old Tannenbaum had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Feb. 2, just two days before she was scheduled to carry the U.S. Virgin Islands flag in the Winter Games’ opening ceremonies at Beijing’s National Stadium.
Tannenbaum was asymptomatic after the positive test, and said in posts on her social media sites that she was “feeling fine.”
“Unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in tonight’s opening ceremonies, as I am required to remain in isolation,” Tannenbaum’s post read.
In addition to missing out on the opening ceremonies, Tannenbaum also missed the first two days of training heats — on Monday and Tuesday — while awaiting the required negative test results.