St. Thomas’ Katie Tannenbaum wrapped up her time in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over the weekend by posting her fastest time in the women’s skeleton competition Saturday night (Saturday morning in the U.S. Virgin Islands).
The 36-year-old Tannenbaum made her third heat run on the Yanqing Sliding Center course in 1 minute, 4.84 seconds — more than 1½ seconds better than her previous best, set in the first heat round on Friday morning (Thursday night in the USVI).
However, that still left Tannenbaum far down the field — 25th after three rounds with a total time of 3:18.68, with only the top 20 advancing to the medal round later Saturday.
Despite having little time on the track — she only got to take part in Wednesday’s two practice heats after being in quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19 last week — Tannenbaum posted a time of 1:06.48 in her first heat, then slowed slightly in the second heat for a time of 1:07.36.
Germany’s Hannah Neise took the gold medal with a four-run total time of 4:07.62. Australia’s Jaclyn Narracott earned silver, and Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands got the bronze medal.
— Bill Kiser